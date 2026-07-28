Firefighting crews remained on high alert in Ayia Anna overnight following Monday’s large wildfire, with strong ground forces staying in the area to monitor conditions and respond immediately to any flare-ups.

Forestry firefighting teams carried out continuous patrols and inspections throughout the night to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Authorities said only minor flare-ups were recorded, all of which were brought under control quickly and effectively by ground crews.

A firefighting aircraft also continued to carry out precautionary patrol flights over the affected area on Tuesday morning and is expected to remain on standby in the air for a further two hours to strengthen surveillance.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said he had “already ordered an investigation to establish the exact circumstances around which this specific situation developed”.





