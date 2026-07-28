Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is proud to announce that its Private Client department has once again been ranked Band 1 for Private Wealth Law in Cyprus in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2026.

This marks the firm’s ninth consecutive year at the highest level of the Chambers rankings, reflecting the sustained excellence, depth of expertise and consistently high standard of service that define our private wealth practice.

Our Managing Partner and Head of Private Client, Elias Neocleous, has also retained his individual Band 1 ranking, recognising his longstanding leadership, extensive experience and strategic insight in advising high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and family offices on their most complex private wealth matters.

We are equally delighted that Elena Christodoulou, Counsel, has once again been recognised as an Associate to Watch. Her continued recognition reflects both her individual professional excellence and the strength, talent and future of our Private Client team.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide is one of the world’s most respected independent legal directories. Its rankings are based on detailed market research and extensive feedback from clients, peers and other industry participants, assessing technical ability, client service, commercial awareness and professional reputation.

The distinction is particularly meaningful because it recognises not only individual expertise, but also the firm’s ability to advise on sophisticated, sensitive and frequently cross-border matters. Our multidisciplinary Private Client team supports clients across a broad spectrum of areas, including international trust and entity structuring, wealth preservation, succession and estate planning, family governance, tax-efficient planning and family office services.

In an environment shaped by increasing regulatory complexity, geopolitical uncertainty and the international mobility of families and wealth, clients require more than technical legal advice. They need trusted advisers who understand their wider objectives, anticipate risk and provide coordinated, practical and forward-looking solutions across jurisdictions.

This latest Band 1 ranking reinforces our position as a leading private wealth practice and reflects our continuing commitment to combining technical excellence with discretion, responsiveness, commercial judgment and a deeply personal understanding of each client’s needs.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our clients and professional colleagues for their continued trust, confidence and valuable feedback. Above all, this recognition belongs to the entire Private Client team, whose dedication, professionalism and collaborative approach make achievements of this nature possible.