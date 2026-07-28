Education is one of the most important periods in every young person’s life: a chapter filled with dreams, ambitions, creativity and challenges.

Recognising the challenges that may arise on the path towards knowledge and achievement, Eurobank is offering a financing solution designed for both university students and school pupils.

The competitive ‘Morfosi’ Education Loan has been designed to provide greater convenience, security and financial independence. The loan covers a wide range of educational needs, including studies at higher and tertiary education institutions, the acquisition of professional qualifications, private school attendance and participation in educational and training programmes.

It also covers expenses such as tuition fees at public and private educational institutes, as well as additional costs, including rent, living expenses, transport and other monthly expenditure.

The repayment terms offer considerable flexibility, with repayment periods of up to 10 years for unsecured loans and up to 15 years for secured loans. A grace period of up to five years is also available, during which only interest payments are made, with repayment of the principal beginning after the completion of studies.

For customers who choose a secured loan, the longer repayment period is accompanied by the option of a fixed interest rate for the first three years.

With a maximum loan amount of €30,000 for unsecured loans and €250,000 for secured loans, the ‘Morfosi’ Education Loan is another financial tool designed to strengthen the financial independence of the younger generation.

The Bank has also introduced My Account 18–25, an innovative bank account for young people aged 18 to 25 that offers a wide range of benefits. Through a comprehensive package of privileges, My Account 18–25 provides zero account maintenance fees and a Youth Debit Card with no annual fee. One of its key benefits is the inclusion of complimentary travel insurance.

Customers may also access an overdraft facility of up to €1,200 at a discounted interest rate, benefit from free cash withdrawals in euros at ATMs worldwide and make free cash withdrawals in foreign currencies of up to €500 per month. In addition, the account offers free currency conversion for card transactions in foreign currencies of up to €1,000 per month.

Through this comprehensive range of financial solutions, Eurobank provides the younger generation with the financial resources they need to enjoy the exciting journey towards knowledge and independence.