Anytime is bringing its online expertise to small- and medium-sized business insurance. Now, you can insure your business easily, wherever you are and whenever it suits you.

Via anytimeonline.com.cy , you can choose the policy that suits your business, complete the process and receive your insurance certificate and related documents electronically.

The new insurance is aimed at SMEs across various sectors, such as offices, retail outlets, catering businesses, tuition centres, gyms and service providers. It is available through two plans, Business Value and Business Premium, so you can choose the one that best suits your company’s needs.

Coverage can include your business’ premises, equipment, contents and stock, as well as the continuity of its operations should an unforeseen event occur.

SME insurance that’s headache-free… anytime

Ultimately, small- and medium-sized enterprises keep the Cypriot economy moving every day. And when you’ve already got so much to manage, insurance should be the easy part of your day. It should protect what you’ve built and help you carry on, even when things don’t go to plan.

With clear options and a process available at all times, insurance becomes simpler without adding an extra burden to your daily life. Which means you can focus on what matters most: your business.

Learn more by visiting: anytimeonline.com.cy or calling: 800 88 800.