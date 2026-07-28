Summer is hotting up even more with the arrival of Kotsovolos Summer Sales, bringing discounts, great deals and services that make shopping easier than ever.

Until Monday, August 31, 2026, customers can discover exceptional offers on televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, smartphones, gaming products, small appliances, technology accessories and much more, both at Kotsovolos stores and at kotsovolos.cy.

Because great offers deserve outstanding services too, Kotsovolos is making the shopping experience even faster and more convenient. Need a new appliance urgently? With Wolt Drive, selected products can be delivered directly to your door in as little as one hour. At the same time, K Plus services are there to support you, offering solutions that make everyday life even more comfortable.

There’s also another reason to visit a Kotsovolos store in Nicosia, Limassol or Paphos this summer. Customers who return their old electrical and electronic appliances for recycling can benefit from gift vouchers for their next purchases, while also contributing to a more sustainable future.

This summer, Kotsovolos is once again demonstrating that major discounts can be combined with comprehensive services and genuine value for customers. In other words… the best of Summer Sales!

For more company news, please visit our corporate website at this link.

About Kotsovolos – a member of the PPC Group

At Kotsovolos, we believe in the continuous development and growth of both our company and our 3,000 employees. We apply our philosophy to ourselves first: empowering people to live better lives. We continue to invest in our network of 113 retail locations across Greece and Cyprus. We have established two modern training centres in Athens and Thessaloniki, delivering more than 53,000 hours of training and 350 workshops each year.

We are committed to providing ongoing opportunities for professional development by creating new teams and projects for our people. Our aim is to identify and nurture talent while encouraging everyone’s drive to create and innovate. Innovation is our passion. We are shaping tomorrow and, for 75 years, we have been among the first to bring technological advancements to people’s lives, helping them live better. This is our everyday challenge: to make a difference, so that everyone can be part of this progress.