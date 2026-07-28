Britain’s governing Labour Party has caught up with, or overtaken, Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK in the polls, according to three different surveys which showed a bounce for new leader Andy Burnham a week after he became prime minister.

Farage’s anti-immigrant Reform party had led nearly every opinion poll for more than a year and gained hundreds of seats in local and regional votes in May, prompting Labour to remove the unpopular Keir Starmer and install Burnham, a more charismatic former mayor, as prime minister on July 20.

He spent his first week as leader looking to give voters “breathing space” on the cost of living – removing a tax on energy bills, capping bus fares and cutting taxes for pubs and bars.

A poll by Survation found that Labour was on 26% after Burnham’s first week in office, overtaking Reform on 24%. The week before Starmer announced his resignation in June, Labour had been on just 19%, with Reform on 27%.

Survation Chief Executive Damian Lyons Lowe said the poll was “the highest Survation has had Labour since 3 June 2025, and the first Labour polling lead since 3 May 2025”.

Other pollsters reported a similar pattern. On Monday, More In Common showed Labour on 28% ahead of Reform on 24%, while YouGov had Reform and Labour tied at 22%, with Labour up 6 points since May and Reform at their lowest level of support since March 2025.

YouGov also said more Britons saw Burnham as a better prime minister than Farage, or any other major party leader.

As Labour enjoys a bounce, Reform has faced questions over whether gifts from wealthy backers were properly declared, which Farage has angrily decried as a bid by the establishment to discredit him.

Asked about the bounce in the polls on Monday, Burnham said he would not get “carried away” but was pleased to have “made a start where hopefully I’ve connected with people”.