This is a special week in the summer agenda as it welcomes not only the first weekend of August but also July’s last full moon. On Wednesday, July 29, as the bright full moon rises from the sea, the Medieval Castle of Larnaca hosts as special concert.

Singer Vakia Stavrou and pianist Manolis Neophytou join forces to present an enchanting musical event, co-organised by the department of antiquities and the Indian High Commission.

Titled Songs alongside the Sea, the concert will commence at 8.30pm and has free admission, offering music lovers, audiences from near and far and all listeners the chance to be swayed by songs from France, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Argentina and beyond.

Taking the floor of the Medieval Castle is the acclaimed singer-songwriter Vakia Stavrou who returns from her recent transatlantic concert tour to share the music and experiences she has gathered along the way.

Through songs performed in multiple languages and guided by the universal language of the soul, she invites the audience on a musical journey that connects the mind, the body, and the heart in the enchanting setting of the Castle of Larnaca. Accompanying her will be renowned Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou, whose performances are characterised by artistry and lyrical sensitivity. Together, they will bring a charming mid-week summer performance, under the light of the full moon.

Songs Alongside the Sea

Concert with Vakia Stavrou and Manolis Neophytou. Co-organised by the Department of Antiquities and the High Commission of India in Cyprus. July 29. Larnaca Castle. 8.30pm. Free admission