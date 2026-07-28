Police arrested 16 people during overnight operations carried out across Cyprus as part of ongoing efforts to prevent serious crime, maintain public order and enhance public safety.

The arrests were made for a range of offences, including drug possession, illegal stay in the Republic and illegal employment.

During the operations, officers stopped 546 vehicles and checked 708 drivers and passengers. They also carried out inspections at 36 premises, resulting in one report.

Traffic enforcement officers issued 282 citations for various offences, including 80 for speeding.

Police also conducted 226 breathalyser tests, with three drivers testing positive for alcohol. Two roadside drug tests were carried out, both returning positive indications.

Six vehicles were impounded as part of the investigations.