Hidden in one of Nicosia’s most charming old neighbourhoods, Ayioi Omologites, is a gallery which this week hosts an exhibition that explores what happens when sound can also be felt, seen and imagined. Missing Frequencies runs at In Toto gallery from July 28 until July 30, showcasing a new multisensory video installation by artist Nafsika Hadjichristou.

Presented by ABR – Alternative Brains Rule, the exhibition brings together moving image, photography, animation, collage, experimental sound and haptic technologies. The work invites audiences into a fragmented, intimate and bodily experience of partial hearing and looks at sound -and lack thereof – in a new dimension.

“Rather than explaining hearing loss from the outside,” explain organisers, “it brings sound, image, texture and vibration into dialogue, inviting audiences to feel, question and imagine how perception shifts from body to body.

“Developed through a process of foraging, the video installation gathers fragments of moving image, textures, visual rhythms, distorted sounds and moments of mishearing into a composition that resists a single narrative.

Multifaceted and done with care for all humans, the exhibition is inclusive to all the senses. “Instead of offering a conventional narrative,” add organisers, “Missing Frequencies unfolds through partial information, interruptions, bodily sensations and sensory translation. Moving image, experimental sound, captions, collage, texture and haptic elements activate multiple senses at once. Sound is not only heard, but also seen and felt, while vibrations offer another way rhythm, distortion and intensity can be encountered through the body.

“Accessibility is part of the work’s artistic language from its earliest stages. Audio description, captions, haptic interpretation of sound and tactile experience are woven into the composition rather than added afterwards. The work can be experienced standing or seated, with or without audio description, and through a haptic cushion that translates elements of the soundtrack into vibration.”

Missing Frequencies

Multisensory video installation by artist Nafsika Hadjichristou. Presented by ABR – Alternative Brains Rule. July 28-30. In Toto Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Opening hours: 8pm-10pm. www.alternativebrainsrule.com