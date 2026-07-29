A 63-year-old cyclist died following a traffic accident in Nicosia on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was named as George Kalligas, 63, from Strovolos.

The collision occurred at around 3.15pm when Kalligas was cycling along Ayias Marinas Street.

Under circumstances that remain under investigation, his bicycle collided with a car driven by a 40-year-old woman at the junction with Strovolos Avenue.

Police officers attended the scene to carry out examinations, while an ambulance transported the cyclist to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision.