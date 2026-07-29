CSA stresses need to avoid double burdens and unfair competition

The Cyprus Shipping Association (CSA) has welcomed the revision of the European framework for the green transition in shipping, saying it represents a significant opportunity for Cyprus to accelerate investment in modern port infrastructure and further strengthen the competitiveness of its maritime sector.

In a statement, the CSA said it is closely following developments surrounding the proposed revision of the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), while participating actively, through FONASBA and ECASBA, in the wider European dialogue on the green transition of shipping.

The association noted that the European Commission’s proposals are moving in a positive direction, as they foresee channelling a greater share of ETS revenues back into shipping through investment in clean fuels, electric power supply to ships at berth (cold ironing), modern port infrastructure and other decarbonisation technologies.

At the same time, the Cyprus Shipping Association stressed that the proposals retain important support tools for states with strong maritime sectors, creating additional funding possibilities for the green transition.

According to the association, for Cyprus these developments can serve as a lever for growth, strengthening the country’s ports, improving connectivity and enhancing the overall competitiveness of its maritime economy.

The Cyprus Shipping Association believes that Cyprus has the capacity, through the available institutional and European channels, to bring forward in a timely and co ordinated manner the specific needs and challenges arising from its island character, so that these are duly taken into account during the formation of the final European framework.

At the same time, the association underlined that it is important to maintain equal conditions of competition for European shipping, to avoid double burdens arising from parallel European and international measures, and to carefully assess the impact of a possible extension of the ETS to smaller vessels, so that the green transition is effective, fair and sustainable for the entire sector.

“The green transition can make Cyprus an even stronger and more competitive shipping centre,” president of the Cyprus Shipping Association Reginos Tsanos said.

“The revision of the ETS must not be treated only as an environmental obligation but as a strategic opportunity for investment in port infrastructure, clean technologies and the overall upgrade of our shipping ecosystem,” Tsanos said.

“With timely planning, co-operation among all the stakeholders involved and substantive use of European resources, Cyprus can further strengthen its position as a reliable and modern shipping centre in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Tsanos said.

In its statement, the Cyprus Shipping Association gave assurances that it will continue to participate actively in the European dialogue on shipping.

It also pledged to submit “well-documented positions and proposals that can contribute both to achieving the environmental targets of the European Union and to maintaining a strong, competitive and sustainable European shipping industry“.