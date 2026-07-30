CSTI undertaking sees 800 students become champions of change

The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) has successfully completed the project “Schools for Change: Pioneering the Path to a Plastic-Free Future”, an important initiative implemented in partnership with the TUI Care Foundation as part of the international “Keep Our Sand and Sea Plastic Free”programme.

The project was supported by the Cyprus Environment Foundation through funding from the Conservation Collective, made possible by its collaboration with Depeche Mode and Hublot as part of the “Memento Mori” World Tour. In addition, the activities implemented at Agios Athanasios Primary School were funded by Island Oil Holdings.

During the 2025–2026 school year, approximately 800 students from Agios Athanasios Primary School (Limassol), Peyia Primary School (Paphos) and Frenaros Primary School (Famagusta District) participated in the educational programme “Mission: A Plastic-Free Planet”, gaining knowledge, hands-on experience and, most importantly, the motivation to become ambassadors for change.

From knowledge to action

The programme extended far beyond classroom learning. Students explored Cyprus’ beaches, observed and recorded plastic litter, took part in beach clean-up activities, learned about the importance of reuse and recycling, and created impressive works of art from materials that would otherwise have ended up in landfill or the sea.

At the same time, the programme left a lasting positive legacy in participating schools. Each school was equipped with a filtered drinking water dispenser, providing a practical everyday alternative to single-use plastic bottles. In addition, all students and teachers received reusable water bottles, helping to reduce plastic waste through daily sustainable habits.

A challenge that concerns us all

Plastic pollution is no longer solely an environmental issue—it is also a public health concern.

Scientific studies have detected microplastics in drinking water, the food we consume and even the air we breathe. It is estimated that the average person may ingest up to five grams of plastic every week—roughly the weight of a credit card.

For Cyprus, addressing plastic pollution is especially important. Clean beaches and healthy seas are among the country’s greatest natural assets and one of the main reasons millions of visitors choose Cyprus every year. Protecting them means protecting both our quality of life and the future of Cyprus’ tourism industry.

Students become ambassadors for change

Perhaps the project’s greatest achievement was that its message reached far beyond the school grounds.

Through exhibitions, school celebrations and public events, students showcased their creations, raising awareness among their families and local communities about the importance of reducing single-use plastics.

One of the programme’s highlights came from the students of Frenaros Primary School, who created an impressive piece of artwork using approximately 400 plastic bottle caps to form two slices of watermelon. The artwork was exhibited at the Frenaros Watermelon Festival, where it was viewed by more than 8,000 visitors, creatively demonstrating that recycling and reuse can become powerful sources of inspiration, creativity and environmental awareness.

Equally impressive was the reuse artwork created by the students of Agios Athanasios Primary School. The artwork depicts Mother Earth, featuring rivers, forests, birds and wildlife, and was made entirely from discarded plastic materials, including bottles and bottle caps collected from the school’s recycling bins. It was presented during the school’s end-of-year celebration entitled “The Earth in Your Hands”, showcasing the power of creative reuse.

Similarly, students from Peyia Primary School created the reuse artwork “The Parachute” using approximately 800 plastic bottle caps. The artwork was unveiled during the programme’s final celebration, providing another inspiring example of how recyclable materials can be transformed into something meaningful through children’s creativity and teamwork.

All of the reuse artworks will be permanently displayed in the schools where they were created, serving as lasting reminders of the importance of recycling, reuse and collective action to protect the environment. They will also remind both students and teachers of everything they learned and achieved throughout this inspiring journey of learning and creativity.

Small actions, big change

The project demonstrated that environmental education does more than increase knowledge—it changes behaviour.

One reusable water bottle. One fewer plastic bag. One plastic bottle that never reaches the sea.

When these small actions are repeated every day by hundreds of children, families and schools, they become a powerful collective movement for change.

Through the “Schools for Change” project, CSTI has once again demonstrated that protecting the environment begins with education, collaboration and the active participation of the younger generation.

An enduring commitment to sustainability

The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative will continue developing initiatives that promote sustainability, protect the natural environment and empower a new generation of active citizens, while helping preserve Cyprus as a clean, attractive and sustainable tourism destination for generations to come.

The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) extends its sincere gratitude to the Cyprus Environment Foundation for its trust and support in the implementation of the “Schools for Change: Leading the Way Towards a Plastic-Free Future” project, as well as to the project’s funders for their invaluable contribution to the implementation of this important initiative.

Through this collaboration, CSTI further strengthens its commitment to developing actions and initiatives that promote sustainability, protect the natural environment, and cultivate a new generation of active and environmentally conscious citizens.

The successful implementation of the project has made a meaningful contribution to reducing the use of single-use plastics in schools, enhancing environmental awareness among students and teachers, and, more broadly, supporting the preservation of Cyprus as a clean, attractive and sustainable tourism destination for present and future generations.