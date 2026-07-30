Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting turned into a stress test for Wall Street. Although the Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh stated that future monetary policy will remain highly dependent on economic data, particularly inflation, employment, and energy price trends, without providing a clear policy path in advance.

Furthermore, continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed up international oil prices, further exacerbating market concerns about rising inflation. Stock markets, bond markets, and digital asset markets all experienced varying degrees of volatility after the interest rate decision was announced, with many investors showing a decline in risk appetite.

The period since 2026 remains challenging for many countries globally. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Middle East situation, and global economic uncertainty continue to drive up energy, housing, and daily living costs, and inflationary pressures persist. Faced with rising prices, many people’s income growth is not keeping pace, making the question of how to increase additional income sources a growing concern.

So, is there a simple way to participate in the digital currency ecosystem and earn extra passive income without requiring complex expertise or a significant time commitment?

Against this backdrop, EX DeFi’s cloud mining platform has gradually gained attention. Combining AI intelligent algorithms and cloud computing technology, the platform can automatically allocate and intelligently manage computing power. Users don’t need to purchase mining machines or constantly monitor the market; they simply need to choose a suitable mining plan to experience more convenient digital asset services and obtain stable passive income.

EX DeFi CEO LANGLEY Bernard James stated:

“Our initial intention in creating EX DeFi was to allow more users without digital asset investment experience to easily experience the convenience brought by AI and cloud computing technologies. We hope to simplify the originally complex operation process through intelligent tools, enabling more people to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Why are more and more people paying attention to AI cloud mining?

For many, the biggest challenge is not a lack of investment opportunities, but rather insufficient time to research the market and a lack of relevant experience.

With the help of AI technology, the platform can analyze market data around the clock and intelligently schedule and automatically manage computing resources. Users simply choose the appropriate mining plan based on their needs, and the system will run continuously without requiring frequent market monitoring or complex operations, making participation easier and more convenient.

How to Earn Passive Income Using EX DeFi?

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the EX DeFi official website and register for a free account using your email address. New users also receive a trial bonus worth $17.

Step 2: Choose a Plan That Suits You

Choose a cloud mining plan that suits your budget and participation period.

Beginner Trial Contract: Invest $100, Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Total Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE Basic: Invest $500, Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.5, Total Profit: $500 + $39

BTC Standard: Invest $1,000, Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $13.4, Total Profit: $1,000 + $134

LTC Professional: Invest $5,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $5,000 + $1,470

BTC Intermediate: Invest $10,000, Term: 30 days, Daily Yield: $161, Total Profit: $10,000 + $4,830

For more details on these plans, please visit the EX DeFi official website.

Step 3: Start Your AI Cloud Mining Experience

Once mining starts, the platform will automatically manage computing resources using an AI intelligent system and automatically settle earnings based on computing power allocation. The entire process requires no user intervention, providing a more convenient experience for users who want to increase their digital asset returns.

EX DeFi Platform Advantages

Simple Operation

The platform interface is simple and intuitive, allowing even new users without relevant experience to quickly complete registration and start using it.

Security Guarantee

The platform employs a multi-layered security protection system, including separate storage for hot and cold wallets, the McAfee® security system, Cloudflare® enterprise-grade network protection, multi-factor authentication (2FA), and intelligent risk control mechanisms, providing more comprehensive security for accounts and digital assets.

Green Energy

The platform prioritizes clean and renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydropower, and biomass energy to provide stable and efficient energy support for data centers, improving operational efficiency while reducing energy consumption.

Supports Multiple Digital Assets

Supports multiple mainstream digital assets including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), USDC, BNB, BCH, DOGE, LTC, and SOL, meeting the needs of diverse users.

Referral Reward Program

Users can earn rewards by inviting friends to participate in the platform. According to platform rules, referral rewards can reach up to 5%.

Explore More Ways to Participate in Digital Assets

Against the backdrop of continuously rising living costs, more and more people are seeking more diversified income sources. For users who wish to participate in the digital asset ecosystem but do not want to purchase and maintain mining rigs themselves, AI cloud mining offers a more convenient option.

EX DeFi combines AI intelligent technology with cloud computing, lowering the barrier to entry through automated management, allowing users to more easily experience digital asset cloud mining services and explore more possibilities for long-term participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

What is EX DeFi?

According to publicly available information, EX DeFi was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in the UK. It is a digital asset infrastructure platform with cloud mining technology at its core.

The platform integrates cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital asset infrastructure to provide cloud computing power services to users worldwide, and continuously optimizes platform operational efficiency. Simultaneously, EX DeFi is committed to promoting the integration of green energy and digital asset infrastructure, creating more efficient and low-carbon cloud mining services by adopting clean energy and intelligent energy management technologies.

Official Website: https://exdefi.com/

Email: [email protected]

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