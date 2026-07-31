President Nikos Christodoulides met newly appointed EU envoy for the Cyprus problem Raffaele Fitto at the presidential palace in Nicosia on Friday.

Fitto had arrived on the island on Thursday and is expected to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman later in the day.

Speaking after his meeting with the president, Fitto reiterated the EU will to participate “with an important role in the UN process on the Cyprus issue.”

“It is very important for us to contribute positively to the process,” he said.

He emphasised that it was very important for him to listen to the positions and said that he would return to Cyprus in the coming months, adding that he believed that there was an opportunity to achieve “very significant results” in the coming months.

European Commission cohesion commissioner Maciej Berestecki on Thursday underlined the EU’s commitment to the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

“The EU is firmly committed to the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as in accordance with EU principles, values and law,” he said.

He too said that the Commission was “ready to play an active role in this process with all the means and tools at our disposal, and we are also ready to participate in all relevant meetings.”

“[Fitto will] contribute to the resolution process within the UN framework, in close cooperation with the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, and will also cooperate with all relevant stakeholders and interlocutors to prepare the ground for the resumption of negotiations aimed at a comprehensive and lasting solution for all of Cyprus,” he said.

Fitto’s visit comes two days after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ first visit to the island during which he met with both leaders , announcing plans for an new enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem.