On Friday, the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures ranging from up to 40 degrees Celsius inland, to around 33 degrees on the west and southwest coasts, around 36 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and 31 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow from the southwest to the northwest, initially variable and light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Tonight, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually become mainly north-northwest to north-northeast, weak at 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mainly clear.

The met department on Friday morning issued a new yellow weather warning for extreme temperatures which will be in place from 2pm to 4.30pm.