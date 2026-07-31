The Isotita (Equality) trade union on Friday described the dismissal of prison guard and union official Giorgos Maltezos as “manifestly illegal”, announcing legal action after the justice ministry terminated his employment over what it described as “repeated dereliction of duty”.

The ministry earlier said Maltezos, who was employed on an indefinite contract, had been dismissed following a disciplinary investigation which found “repeated noncompliance with official instructions” and unauthorised absences from duty.

It said the conduct amounted to “a serious breach of official duties” and justified the termination of his employment.

In a statement issued after the dismissal, Isotita rejected the ministry’s reasoning, arguing that Maltezos had been dismissed “without notice and without the right to compensation” despite serving as vice president and spokesman of the prison guards’ sector council and as a member of the union’s board.

The union said the dismissal decision stated that Maltezos’ conduct “may function as a role model or cultivate corresponding perceptions and practices among other members of staff”.

It argued that the disciplinary case concerned absences arising from trade union duties rather than failures in carrying out his responsibilities as a prison officer.

According to the union, those absences had been communicated to the prisons department in advance and in writing, while it claimed no specific operational damage resulting from them was recorded in the case file.

Isotita also questioned the timing of the dismissal, pointing out that it came three days after the state submitted observations to the European social rights committee in relation to trade union rights.

The union said it would ask the committee to include the dismissal in the complaint, suspension of the decision and Maltezos’ reinstatement.

It also announced complaints to the international labour organisation’s committee on freedom of association, the trade union commissioner, the auditor general and the independent authority against corruption.

The union further called for clarification over a meeting between Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and Pasydy on Thursday, asking whether the Maltezos case had been discussed. It said it was not attributing motive but sought an explanation regarding whether the meeting had influenced the decision.

Maltezos, the union said, continues to hold his elected trade union positions despite the termination of his employment.