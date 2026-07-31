Marilena Raouna officially left her post as deputy European affairs minister on Friday, marking the end of her term after parliament rejected government legislation which would have extended her appointment until the end of the year.

Raouna confirmed her departure in a public message, thanking President Nikos Christodoulides for the confidence he had shown in appointing her to oversee Cyprus’ preparations for and management of its presidency of the EU Council.

“Mr President, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust and for the supreme honour of serving the country,” she wrote.

Her departure follows a vote in parliament earlier this month rejecting the government’s request to extend the temporary deputy ministry until December.

The legislation had sought to amend the expiry date of the post after Cyprus completed its six-month presidency.

Raouna was appointed in January 2024 specifically to coordinate the country’s preparations for the presidency and oversee its implementation.

In her farewell message, she reflected on the beginning of her tenure, recalling the words she addressed to the president upon taking office.

“Mr President, I am fully aware of the responsibility I am assuming and the great importance of the mission assigned to me. I will work tirelessly to be worthy of your trust, worthy of the debt to our Cyprus.”

She said the submission of the Cyprus presidency activity report to the president marked the conclusion of that work.

“The Cyprus Presidency made us proud,” she wrote.

The government’s unsuccessful effort to retain Raouna sparked a political dispute between the administration and opposition parties.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis criticised parliament’s decision, arguing that continuity was needed as negotiations continue over the EU’s next multiannual financial framework for the 2028 to 2034 period.

President Christodoulides also expressed disappointment after the vote, criticising both Akel and Disy for opposing the extension, saying he had expected resistance from Akel but not from Disy.

Under the legislation establishing the deputy European affairs ministry, the position was intended to exist for the duration of Cyprus’ presidency preparations and the immediate period following the presidency, bringing Raouna’s term to an end at the close of July.