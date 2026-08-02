The dismissal of prison guard Giorgos Maltezos does not concern trade unionism, but was based exclusively on the findings of the disciplinary procedure and the evaluation of all the evidence put before the minister, the ministry of justice said on Sunday.

The ministry was reacting to a statement made the previous day by Akel, which had said the dismissal raised serious questions of “respect of trade union freedoms in our country”.

“The Ministry of Justice and the Prison Directorate must explain whether and in what way they have respected their obligations, in terms of trade union freedoms,” Akel said.

It said “vindictive dismissals” of trade unionists is common practice.

The party said it would table for discussion at the House labour committee respect for workers in the prison.

The ministry said it accepted the latter with “with particular interest and great willingness we expect to discuss this or other similar issues”.

It said it treats trade unionism with absolute respect, as required by the Constitution, Cyprus legislation and international conventions.

“We believe that we all agree on the fundamental principle that in a democracy where there are rights there are corresponding obligations and that no one is above the laws, regulations and official instructions,” it said.

Trade union action, it added, is an inalienable right. “It cannot, however, be confused with the refusal to comply with legislation, official obligations and decisions of the competent authority.”

This particular case, the ministry said, does not concern trade unionism. “It exclusively concerns compliance or non-compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework for the operation of the prison department.”

The decision to terminate the employment of this prison guard, it added, “was based exclusively on the findings of the disciplinary procedure and the evaluation of all the evidence put before the minister”.

Maltezos is vice president and press secretary of prison officer’s branch of the trade union Isotita.

Maltezos had recently raised allegations concerning conditions at the prisons department and criticised the department’s leadership and Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

The ministry on Friday said investigators found “repeated noncompliance with official instructions and decisions of the Prisons Department”.

It said Maltezos had been “systematically absent from his duties on specific days of the week”.