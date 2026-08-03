August has arrived with a renewed events agenda, surprisingly (and thankfully) busier than the previous year. In the Paphos region, the music choices this month continue thanks to the cultural centre Technopolis 20 which offers ceaseless cultural events all-year-round.

In the first week of August, on Friday 7, four local musicians will fill its garden with beautiful jazz and uplifting jazz standards. The Chara Miller Jazz Quartet is set to perform live at 8pm, bringing its colourful and summery repertoire to Paphos.

Headlined by vocalist Chara Miller, the quartet features Emilios Patsalides on guitar, Kyriacos Kestas on double bass and George Kylilis on drums. Together, the musicians create an elegant musical atmosphere full of charm, rhythm and timeless melodies.

The upcoming performance’s repertoire will feature jazz and swing melodies including beloved and timeless songs such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Girl From Ipanema, All of Me, L-O-V-E and Sway. Tickets to this week’s concert are now available for purchase on the Technopolis 20 website (www.technopolis20.com), as both the musicians and the organisers await audiences for a charming night of heartwarming music.

Chara Miller Jazz Quartet

Live jazz and swing. August 7. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com