With Ripple completing its planned release of up to $1 billion in XRP escrow funds per month in early August, XRP has once again become the focus of the digital asset market.

Since Ripple has historically re-escrowed a large portion of its unused XRP, the market’s focus is no longer simply on the unlocking event, but rather on institutional fund flows, regulatory progress, and the development of the XRP ecosystem.

Recently, many market analysts believe that with the continued improvement of the regulatory environment, the continued inflow of funds into the XRP ETF, and the ongoing expansion of the Ripple ecosystem, if the current development trend continues, XRP is expected to see new valuation opportunities in the near future. Some market views even predict that the price of XRP will rise to around $7 by the end of 2026.

Currently, several core factors driving the long-term value enhancement of XRP are gradually converging. First, the regulatory environment is becoming increasingly clear, and the policy uncertainties that have long plagued XRP are gradually easing. Second, the continued inflow of institutional funds into the spot XRP ETF allows more traditional investment institutions to participate in the market within a compliant framework, providing more ample liquidity support for XRP.

While institutional funds continue to flow in, market volatility remains a concern.

XRP has long been a focus for institutional investors due to its efficient cross-border payment capabilities, low transaction costs, and expanding application scenarios.

Recently, the XRP ETF has seen continuous net inflows, which not only increases market activity but also reflects institutional investors’ positive attitude towards XRP’s long-term prospects.

However, even with continued improvement in fundamentals, short-term prices may still be affected by the macroeconomic environment, market sentiment, and overall liquidity. Therefore, while focusing on potential returns, more and more investors are turning their attention to EX DeFi cloud mining platforms, hoping to find an alternative to simply waiting for prices to rise and explore more long-term return opportunities offered by XRP.

An Alternative Option for XRP Investors: EX DeFi’s Yield Growth Path

Amid this market trend, an increasing number of XRP investors are turning their attention to EX DeFi, hoping to explore a more stable and sustainable yield model through cloud mining and yield aggregation mechanisms.

Compared to highly volatile leveraged trading or ETF investment, EX DeFi offers a more convenient way to participate in digital asset trading. Users can participate in cloud mining without deploying mining rigs or incurring equipment maintenance costs, further improving the utilization efficiency of digital assets. For users with a certain amount of capital, they can simply choose a suitable yield plan based on their needs.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is headquartered in the UK and operates within the regulatory frameworks of the UK government, European MiCA, and MiFID II, continuously improving its platform transparency, operational standards, and user protection mechanisms.

The platform employs a multi-layered security architecture, including:

PwC’s annual financial and security compliance audit;

Lloyd’s of London digital asset custody insurance;

Cloudflare enterprise-grade network protection and McAfee® security system;

Multi-layered encryption architecture, AI intelligent risk control, and 2FA dual authentication protection.

Currently, EX DeFi supports multiple mainstream digital assets such as XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, USDC, DOGE, LTC, and SOL, providing users with a more flexible and convenient digital asset service experience.

How to Easily Start Earning Daily Yields

1. Register an Account

Visit the EX DeFi official website and register a free account using your email address to receive a $17 trial bonus.

2. Choose a Mining Contract

Choose a suitable cloud mining contract based on your personal budget and cycle needs to start automatic mining.

3. Start Earning Yields

After contract activation, the system will automatically allocate computing power to the mining farm, and earnings will be automatically settled 24 hours a day. Users can withdraw their earnings at any time or continue participating to achieve long-term compound interest on their digital assets.

EX DeFi Contract Examples

BTC (Beginner Trial Contract): Investment of $100, Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Total Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Golden Shell Mini Dogecoin Pro): Investment of $500, Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.5, Total Profit: $500 + $39

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment of $1000, Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $13.4, Total Profit: $1000 + $134

LTC (Bitmain Antminer L7): Investment of $5000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $5000 + $1470

Click here for more details on popular mining solutions.

Summary

With Ripple releasing XRP as planned, the regulatory environment continuing to improve, and the XRP ETF maintaining net inflows, market attention to XRP’s long-term prospects continues to rise. Although volatility risks remain in the digital asset market, increasing institutional participation and expanding applications such as cross-border payments provide new support for XRP’s long-term value.

For long-term XRP holders, in addition to monitoring price movements, the EX DeFi cloud mining platform offers another way to participate in more stable and sustainable asset management strategies.

What are you waiting for? Join the EX DeFi platform now to earn daily passive income from digital assets.

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