Cyprus’ retail sector continued its strong performance in June 2026, with both the value and volume of sales rising compared with a year earlier, according to figures released on Monday by Cystat.

The state statistical service said the turnover value index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, increased by 8.3 per cent year on year in June, while the turnover volume index rose by 5.5 per cent, pointing to continued resilience in consumer spending despite higher inflation during recent months.

The latest figures follow another strong performance in May, when the value index increased by 9.8 per cent and the volume index by 7.5 per cent on an annual basis.

The June data also build on Cyprus’ strong showing in the latest Eurostat retail trade figures, which showed the island recording the largest monthly increase in retail trade volume among all EU member states in May.

According to Eurostat, Cyprus’ retail trade volume expanded by 3.7 per cent between April and May 2026, compared with increases of 0.2 per cent in the euro area and 0.5 per cent across the European Union.

The European figures also showed that retail trade volumes in May increased by 1.6 per cent year on year in the euro area and by 1.9 per cent across the EU, underlining Cyprus’ comparatively stronger performance.

Within the euro area, sales volumes of food, drinks and tobacco increased by 0.6 per cent during May, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel edged up by 0.1 per cent.

Sales volumes of automotive fuel in specialised stores, however, declined by 0.5 per cent across the euro area.

In Cyprus, supermarkets remained one of the main contributors to retail activity during June.

Cystat reported that the value index for food, beverages and tobacco sold in non-specialised stores, including supermarkets, rose by 5.9 per cent compared with June 2025, while the corresponding volume index increased by 4.9 per cent.

For the first six months of the year, the supermarket value index was up 8 per cent, while volumes increased by 2.1 per cent.

Food, beverages and tobacco sold through specialised stores also recorded annual growth in value, increasing by 4.2 per cent, although sales volumes slipped by 0.6 per cent.

For the January to June period, value increased by 4.5 per cent, while volume declined by 0.5 per cent.

Automotive fuel recorded the strongest increase in value among the major retail categories.

The value index for fuel sales jumped 18.8 per cent in June compared with the same month last year, following an even stronger 20.9 per cent increase recorded in May.

However, fuel volumes declined by 3.5 per cent during June, while the cumulative volume index for the first half of the year was down 0.3 per cent, suggesting that higher fuel prices accounted for much of the increase in turnover.

Sales of information and communication equipment also performed strongly.

The value index increased by 7.9 per cent in June, while the corresponding volume index surged by 20.1 per cent, the fastest increase among the major retail categories.

During the first six months of 2026, value increased by 8.8 per cent and volume by 20.4 per cent.

Retailers selling household equipment, including construction materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, also enjoyed another robust month.

The value index increased by 11.4 per cent in June, while volumes rose by 14.1 per cent.

For the first half of the year, the category recorded value growth of 12.6 per cent and volume growth of 12.3 per cent.

Sales of cultural and recreational goods, including books, stationery, sporting equipment and toys, also continued to expand.

The value index increased by 9.3 per cent in June and the volume index by 9.6 per cent, while first-half growth reached 8.8 per cent in value and 10.1 per cent in volume.

The clothing and footwear category also recorded another solid performance.

The value index rose by 7.8 per cent in June, while sales volumes increased by 10 per cent.

For the January to June period, value increased by 2.2 per cent, while the volume index climbed by 17.1 per cent.

Overall, the retail trade value index, excluding motor vehicles, reached 152.2 points in June, reflecting annual growth of 7.3 per cent.

The corresponding volume index stood at 132.9 points, representing annual growth of 5.5 per cent.

For the first half of 2026 as a whole, the overall retail value index increased by 8.3 per cent, while the volume index rose by 5.8 per cent, indicating that household spending has remained resilient across most segments of the retail economy despite higher prices.