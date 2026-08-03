As of August 2026, RetailCura Holdings Ltd became M&S’ strategic franchise partner for Cyprus and Romania, bringing together its two long-standing franchise partners in Cyprus, Symeonides Fashion House Limited and Voici La Mode Limited, on a 50-50 partnership. This marks an important milestone for the M&S brand, creating one unified M&S business across the two markets as part of M&S’ strategy to work with fewer, more strategic partners, as it continues to reshape for growth.

The coming together of the two franchise partners creates a stronger platform for the continued growth of M&S in the region. By combining decades of experience, knowledge and investment in the brand, RetailCura will support M&S as it continues to deliver exceptional quality, great value Fashion and Food to customers around the world.

For customers, this means one unique M&S experience wherever they shop in Cyprus. Across all 16 stores islandwide, online and through a new loyalty programme, customers will enjoy a more connected and consistent journey, with enhanced rewards, greater convenience and a seamless experience across every touchpoint.

This new structure also strengthens M&S’ regional presence beyond Cyprus. Alongside its 16 stores across Cyprus, the brand currently operates three M&S stores in Romania, with further expansion planned as M&S continues to grow its footprint in the region. Working closely with M&S UK, RetailCura will continue to invest in its stores, people, digital innovation and customer experience, strengthening the M&S proposition while ensuring the brand remains true to the quality, value and trusted service that customers know and love.

“This partnership brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to excellence and customer service. Our mission is to serve our customers with integrity, quality and consistency, while empowering our people and strengthening our partnerships to grow sustainably,” noted Myria Mercouris, Co-CEO of RetailCura Holdings Ltd.

Michael Antoniades, fellow Co-CEO of RetailCura Holdings Ltd, added: “This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for M&S. Our vision is to be the most trusted and loved retail destination for quality, value and everyday inspiration.”

For his part, Richard Davies, Partnerships Director at Marks & Spencer, remarked: “Our purpose is to bring the best of M&S to customers around the world – as we continue to reshape for growth we’re looking to work with fewer, more strategic partners who share our vision and want to win together. We’re delighted to build on the success of two of our long-standing partnerships, now working with RetailCura to deliver for our customers in Cyprus and Romania.”

With more than 400 colleagues across Cyprus and Romania, together with RetailCura, M&S enters this next chapter with an even stronger platform for sustainable growth, continued investment and innovation, ensuring the brand remains one of the region’s most trusted and loved retail destinations for years to come.