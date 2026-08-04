Seasonal low pressure continues to affect the area, with mainly clear skies expected across Cyprus on Tuesday and inland temperatures climbing to 40C.

Winds will initially be light and variable at around force 3 on the Beaufort scale before gradually turning southwesterly to northwesterly at force 3 to 4. Along the southern coast, winds are expected to strengthen temporarily to force 5. The sea will be slight.

Temperatures will reach 40C inland, 30C on the west coast, around 35C along the remaining coastal areas and 31C in the higher mountains.

Overnight, conditions will remain mostly clear. Winds will become northwesterly to northeasterly at force 3, while on the north coast they will be southeasterly. The sea will be calm to slight.

Temperatures will fall to around 20C inland, 22C on the coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

The weather is expected to remain mainly clear on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, although periods of locally increased cloud are forecast.

Temperatures will gradually ease over the coming days, falling slightly to around the seasonal average.