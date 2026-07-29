A 20-year-old man has been arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which an electric scooter rider was critically injured, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested late on Tuesday.

Police also located and impounded the vehicle involved in the collision for examination.

During questioning, the man told investigators he fled because he did not have the necessary documents to drive the car.

The injured scooter rider, a 24-year-old Syrian man, remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police reported that the rider was not wearing a helmet and was on a road where electric scooters are banned.

They also believe he ignored a stop sign before being hit by a passing car.

Limassol traffic police are still investigating the collision.