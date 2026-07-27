A man is in a critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a car in Limassol on Sunday night, with the driver fleeing the scene, police said.

The collision occurred at around 10.45pm on Solonos street under circumstances that are still under investigation.

According to the police, the man was riding an electric personal mobility device when it collided with a car. The driver of the vehicle left the scene immediately after the crash.

The injured rider was taken by ambulance to a private hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could help identify the vehicle or its driver to contact Limassol traffic police on 25-805-244, their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Line on 1460.