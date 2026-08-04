Police have made a second arrest in connection with the attempted arson of a forest area in Kornos, detaining a 28-year-old woman in addition to a 26-year-old man already in custody.

The woman was arrested on Monday under a court warrant and has been remanded in custody as investigations continue.

The attempted arson took place on August 2. According to police, at around 7pm members of the public driving through the Kornos area saw two people getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene. Moments later, they noticed a fire had broken out in a nearby forested area and managed to extinguish it before it spread.

During the investigation, police secured evidence linking the 26-year-old suspect to the case and obtained a court warrant for his arrest on charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted arson of a forest and other offences.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before Larnaca district court on Tuesday for a remand hearing.

The Kofinou regional police station is continuing its investigation.