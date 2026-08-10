The north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel on Monday welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s renewed support for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, saying Ankara’s position provided “trust and strength” to the Turkish Cypriot community.

Ustel said Fidan’s remarks directly concerned the rights, future and political will of Turkish Cypriots and demonstrated once again Turkey’s position on the Cyprus issue.

He drew attention to Fidan’s reference to the “sovereign, equal and independent stance” of Turkish Cypriots, as well as his call for a two-state settlement.

Ustel said the remarks also pointed to what he described as the political inequality faced by Turkish Cypriots and showed that “a new page” needed to be opened on the Cyprus problem.

Fidan made the comments during an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency over the weekend, saying that Ankara regarded a two-state settlement as the “ideal solution” because it believed the Republic would “not accept equal power sharing” with Turkish Cypriots.

“We have always seen that the Greek Cypriot side will never agree to equal power-sharing, authority-sharing, prosperity-sharing, or state-sharing with the Turkish Cypriots,” Fidan said.

He argued that the Republic already enjoyed international recognition, EU membership and representation at the UN, making it unlikely, in his view, that Greek Cypriots would agree to share state power with Turkish Cypriots.

Fidan also criticised restrictions affecting the north, saying the Republic used its international recognition to obstruct benefits for Turkish Cypriots in areas including trade and transportation.

Fidan also reaffirmed Turkey’s refusal to recognise the Republic as representing the whole island, saying, “if you do not recognise the Turkish Cypriots’ rights, I will not recognise your statehood”.

Fidan said Turkey’s preferred outcome was for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to have “their own states” which would coexist peacefully and contribute to prosperity and regional stability.