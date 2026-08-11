Ayia Napa Marina invites audiences of all ages to enjoy a unique cinematic experience under the stars, transforming the Event Plaza once again into a specially designed open-air cinema, set against the endless blue of the sea.

Over August 20-23, 2026, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy beloved films for the whole family in a comfortable and atmospheric setting, equipped with state-of-the-art projection technology to ensure excellent picture and sound quality.

The programme features a selection of popular films promising moments of fun, nostalgia and emotion, in an environment that combines the magic of open-air cinema with the unique atmosphere of Ayia Napa Marina.

Ticket information

Tickets cost €12 for adults and €8 for children and include popcorn and water. Sitting is limited, and tickets are available for pre-sale through Project Films 101.

Full screening programme

Thursday, August 20th

The Little Mermaid | 20:15

Grease | 22:15

Friday, August 21st

Hercules | 20:15

The Mask | 22:30

Saturday, August 22nd

Click | 20:15

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl | 22:30

Sunday, August 23rd

The Lion King | 20:15

The Greatest Showman | 22:45

Ayia Napa Marina continues to offer unique entertainment experiences and establish itself as a destination of choice for both residents and visitors, inviting audiences to enjoy unforgettable summer evenings filled with cinema, sea and special moments.

For information and tickets: Project Films 101 | For general event information: Ayia Napa Marina