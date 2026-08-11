The Pancyprian Gymnastic Association (GSP) congratulates its athletes, Alexandros Ghamrawi and Anthi Apostolidou, on their efforts and performances at the 21st World Athletics U20 Championships, held in Oregon, USA.

Alexandros Ghamrawi delivered an excellent performance in the men’s hammer throw. He qualified for the final with a throw of 72.38m and secured a highly commendable seventh place in the world ranking, recording a best throw of 72.09m in the final.

Meanwhile, Anthi Apostolidou, the youngest athlete in the women’s hammer throw field, finished 18th among 22 competitors, with a best throw of 55.19m. Her participation at such a high-level competition marks an important milestone in her athletic career, while she will remain eligible to compete at the 2028 World Athletics U20 Championships.

GSP also congratulates the athletes’ coaches, Skevi Theodorou and Yiannos Apostolidis, for their consistent work and significant contribution to the athletes’ competitive development.

We also extend our warmest congratulations to Marina Hadjicosta and her coach, Constantinos Stavrou, on winning the bronze medal in the discus throw with a mark of 54.88m. This outstanding achievement—the fifth medal won by Cyprus in the history of the World Athletics U20 Championships—honours the entire island’s athletics community.

Congratulations to all the athletes of Cyprus’ 11-member delegation for their efforts and commendable performances at the World Athletics U20 Championships. Their participation, performances and achievements inspire optimism for the future of Cypriot athletics.