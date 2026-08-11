The University of Cyprus will make 100 rooms available to new students from September, while discussions are under way with the authorities over plans to build additional dormitories to ease accommodation pressures.

Head of the university’s academic affairs and student welfare service Kleanthis Pissarides told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that around 1,300 new students would be arriving on September 7.

Despite high demand for student accommodation, the university will be able to offer 100 rooms to newcomers based on socioeconomic criteria.

“The number of students meeting the eligibility criteria is limited,” Pissarides said.

“We are trying to help wherever we can and we expect that the housing issue will be solved with the new University of Cyprus dormitories, for which we are in consultation with the finance ministry and others,” he said.

Pissarides expressed hope that the procedures would move forward quickly, noting that once an agreement is reached, it would take around two years to complete the first phase of the new dormitories and make additional rooms available.

The university also operates a student welfare fund providing financial assistance to students in need.

“This process begins in October and we aim to pay the amounts before Christmas. This is also based on socioeconomic criteria,” Pissarides said.

Referring to the new students to join the university in September, Pissarides said “they are embarking on a new journey and we are inviting them to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead of them, to evolve academically and personally.”