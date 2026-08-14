The forestry department on Friday issued a red alert for forest fires due to expected mass public outings for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary holiday on Saturday.

The department appealed to the public to be particularly careful and to avoid activities that may cause fire, including the use of electrical tools that produce sparks or flames, as well as throwing cigarettes or matches, emphasising that the lighting of fires is only permitted in the barbecue areas of picnic areas.

The department called on anyone who notices smoke or fire to immediately dial 1407 for the forestry department or 112 for the fire department.