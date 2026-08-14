Omonia secured their place in the Europa League playoffs with a 1-0 win over Lincoln at GSP Stadium, advancing 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The result also guarantees the Nicosia side a place in the Conference League league phase at worst.

Omonia will face Belgium’s Sint-Truiden in the playoffs, with the first leg away on August 20 and the return at GSP Stadium a week later, on August 27.

Pafos FC, meanwhile, saw their Europa League campaign come to an end despite a 3-3 draw with Salzburg. Pafos led 2-0 at half-time but conceded three times after the break before fighting back to level. Having lost the first leg 1-0, they were eliminated on aggregate.

Ricardo Sá Pinto’s side will now turn their attention to the Conference League playoffs, where they will meet Dinamo City of Tirana.

The first leg will be played in Albania on August 20, with the return at Alphamega Stadium on August 27.