The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), acting as coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Cyprus, has invited Cypriot businesses and other interested organisations to an online webinar on September 4, 2026 aimed at opening up opportunities for cooperation between European and Indian companies in artificial intelligence and digital technology.

The EU-India AI & Digital Innovation Access Platform launch webinar will take place online from 10.30am to 12.30pm Central European Time, corresponding to 2pm to 4pm Indian Standard Time.

The initiative is being launched through the EEN Digital Sector Group in collaboration with EEN India – Global Business Inroads (GBI).

The platform is intended to create a more structured way for European companies, technology providers and research and development organisations to engage with India’s rapidly expanding digital and AI ecosystem.

A particular focus will be on helping European organisations use India as a strategic destination for building AI capabilities, including through the establishment of AI-enabled Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The initiative will also seek to help Indian stakeholders work with European partners on advanced AI and digital applications, co-development projects and the deployment of new technologies.

Global Capability Centres have increasingly moved beyond their traditional role as operational support centres, according to the information provided for the webinar.

They are now being developed as strategic innovation hubs that can support enterprise AI, product engineering, intellectual property development and greater control over critical technologies and business capabilities.

The organisers said the rapid development of artificial intelligence was changing industries worldwide, but that businesses still faced difficulties with scaling, integration, access to skilled workers and keeping costs under control.

Europe has strong research capabilities and advanced AI innovation, but companies are increasingly looking for cost-effective scaling, engineering expertise and implementation capabilities, the organisers said.

India is being positioned as a potential partner in addressing those needs because of its large and expanding pool of professionals working in AI, data science, cloud computing, engineering and cybersecurity.

The organisers said India was well placed to support the creation of AI Centres of Excellence and other AI capability centres capable of developing enterprise AI solutions, accelerating automation, creating reusable technology platforms and supporting AI adoption across global business functions.

India has emerged as a major global centre for digital engineering, AI talent and GCCs, with more than 1,500 GCCs operating in the country and contributing to international innovation pipelines.

The country also offers mature IT and digital infrastructure, a strong start-up and innovation ecosystem, competitive costs for scaling AI solutions and policy support for digital and innovation-focused sectors.

The platform is intended to address what the organisers described as a gap in structured engagement between European AI innovators and Indian companies and organisations.

It will focus on areas including AI capability building, AI-enabled GCC establishment and expansion, technology partnerships and co-development, as well as helping companies reach new markets.

The initiative will also support companies considering AI capability centres, GCC strategy and connections with implementation partners.

The wider aim is to create a long-term EU-India digital innovation relationship and accelerate the commercialisation of new technologies through more structured access to the Indian market.

The platform is intended to give European organisations a way to explore India not simply as a market for their products, but as a strategic capability hub for their global AI development.

The September 4 webinar will give European companies and other organisations an overview of India’s AI landscape, including its strengths, emerging opportunities and areas where gaps remain.

Participants will be able to learn more about India’s talent pool, digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem and how these resources could support the development and scaling of AI capabilities.

The session will also examine opportunities for collaboration with Indian organisations and businesses.

These will include potential partnerships, co-development initiatives and technology transfer arrangements.

The organisers also intend to highlight opportunities for the commercialisation of innovative solutions and the support available to European small and medium-sized enterprises interested in entering the Indian market or establishing partnerships there.

Networking opportunities will form another part of the initiative, with companies able to arrange bilateral one-to-one meetings with the EEN India–GBI team to explore potential business or technology collaborations in greater depth.

The platform is being presented as a response to demand identified by GBI–EEN India for greater support in AI capability building, the establishment and expansion of AI-enabled GCCs and the development of technology partnerships.

It will also seek to accelerate commercialisation through structured market access and support longer-term digital innovation partnerships between European and Indian organisations.

For Cypriot companies, the online format provides an opportunity to explore these possibilities without travelling to India.

Keve said interested parties could register for the webinar through the registration link provided in its announcement.