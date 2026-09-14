Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos held his first meeting with the new US Ambassador to Cyprus John Breslow in Nicosia, with discussions focusing on strengthening the strategic partnership between Cyprus and the United States.

In a post on X, Kombos described the meeting at the foreign ministry as “good and productive”, saying the two sides reaffirmed the strength of Cyprus-US relations and their shared commitment to further advancing cooperation.

Discussions covered political dialogue, security and defence, energy, economic cooperation, law enforcement and people-to-people ties.

Kombos said they also discussed ways to deepen Cyprus-US regional cooperation and further contribute to “peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader region”.

Breslow, a businessman and former Nebraska state auditor, was nominated for the post by US President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate on August 7.

Unlike his recent predecessors in Nicosia, Breslow comes to the post from outside the US diplomatic service.

The significance of that was highlighted during his Senate confirmation hearing in April, when Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Jim Risch described him as the first political, non-career appointee to serve as US ambassador to Cyprus.