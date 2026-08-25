The fire that broke out at a small bakery warehouse in the industrial area of Aradippou on Tuesday evening has been brought under full control.
The fire service has confirmed that there was no one inside the factory when the fire broke out.
The fire that broke out at a small bakery warehouse in the industrial area of Aradippou on Tuesday evening has been brought under full control.
The fire service has confirmed that there was no one inside the factory when the fire broke out.
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