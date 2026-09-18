Invest Cyprus and Greece are looking to turn their close economic ties into new investment and business opportunities, following talks between the investment promotion agency’s leadership and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis.

Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou and chief executive Marios Tannousis met Theoharis for discussions on strengthening investment and business cooperation between Cyprus and Greece, the agency said.

The meeting was also attended by Greece’s ambassador to Cyprus, Konstantinos Kollias, and the head of economic and commercial affairs, Eva Vokou.

Discussions focused on creating new investment opportunities, bringing the two countries’ business ecosystems closer together and exploring joint initiatives in sectors considered strategically important.

The talks build on the renewed Memorandum of Understanding between Invest Cyprus and Enterprise Greece, which was signed in Athens on April 21 by Tannousis and Enterprise Greece chairman Dimitris Skalkos.

Under the renewed agreement, the two organisations agreed to exchange information and expertise, improve links between companies and institutional bodies and support joint efforts to promote Cyprus and Greece as business and investment destinations.

The framework covers sectors including energy, shipping, tourism, technology, innovation, education, research and healthcare, while also providing for business and investment missions, joint events and greater networking between companies in the two countries.

The latest meeting comes as Nicosia and Athens step up their wider economic diplomacy drive.

Earlier this week, Theoharis held talks with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on strengthening economic diplomacy and investment cooperation, including ways for businesses from the two countries to pursue opportunities in third markets.

Separate discussions with the Cyprus-Greece business association also examined joint initiatives targeting Arab and Balkan markets, alongside closer cooperation in tourism, investment and business expansion.

Invest Cyprus said the two countries already enjoy strong economic and commercial ties but still have considerable scope to expand cooperation, strengthen their international reach and create further opportunities for companies and investors in Cyprus, Greece and overseas.