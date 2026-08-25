An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with last week’s group attack on five delivery drivers in Paphos.

According to the police, the teenager was arrested at around 2.30pm and is being investigated for conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Three other suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case and remain in custody while investigations continue.

The four are suspected of involvement in attacks on five delivery drivers in the Moutallos area of Paphos on the evening of August 18.

The incident began when a 26-year-old driver arrived in the area to deliver an order.

An unknown man, who was allegedly accompanied by three other people, refused to pay for the order and then attacked the driver, throwing a stone at him.

According to the police the delivery driver then informed his colleagues, who rushed to the area while at the same time approximately ten men, some of whom were allegedly carrying metal objects, arrived at the scene.

The group then allegedly attacked the delivery drivers, knocking them to the ground and damaging their motorcycles.

At one point, four members of the group reportedly got into a vehicle and headed towards Moutallos, where they spotted a 22-year-old delivery driver who had just completed an order.

Three of the men allegedly got out of the vehicle and attacked the driver, robbing him of cash and his mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Five delivery drivers were injured and taken to Paphos general hospital, where they were treated for various injuries.

Paphos police are investigating offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, rioting, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, illegal possession and transportation of an offensive weapon, common assault and malicious damage.

Investigations are ongoing.