School supply vouchers have been donated to families still facing financial difficulties following last year’s devastating wildfire in the Limassol district.

A delegation from the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC), headed by chairman Ilias Demetriou, handed the vouchers to representatives of six fire-affected communities on Tuesday.

The communities are Ayios Amvrosios, Ayios Therapon, Vasa Koilaniou, Vouni, Pachna and Souni-Zanatzia.

The vouchers will be provided to school and university students from families affected by the 2025 wildfire who remain in need of financial support, allowing them to purchase supplies for the new academic year.

Funding for the initiative came from money raised by the PVCC following the wildfire, which caused widespread destruction in the Limassol district.

The donation also forms part of the council’s annual “All Children with School Supplies” campaign, which aims to provide children from vulnerable families with essential supplies ahead of the new school year.