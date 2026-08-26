The Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA) and the Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at helping the shipping and bunker industries meet emissions rules and move towards alternative fuels and emissions reduction technologies.

The partnership brings together the CSA’s expertise in exhaust gas cleaning systems and marine environmental technology with the MFA’s network and knowledge across the marine fuels supply chain.

Through the agreement, the two organisations will share technical knowledge and coordinate their work on regulatory pathways, while encouraging closer dialogue between technology providers, fuel suppliers and ship operators.

They will also exchange technical data and research on MARPOL compliance, alternative fuels and emissions reduction technologies, as the maritime industry works towards a sustainable, compliant and lower-emission future.

Regulatory advocacy will form another part of the collaboration, including work at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and alongside sessions of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

The cooperation will also cover industry events on fleet modernisation, retrofitting and fuel quality standards, as well as the development of practical operational guidance connecting technology providers, fuel suppliers and ship operators.

The agreement carries a direct Cyprus connection through CSA executive director Andreas Chrysostomou, a Cypriot shipping veteran who previously served as director of the Department of Merchant Shipping and chaired the MEPC from 2003 to 2013.

“Shipping’s compliance and availability challenges won’t be solved by one technology or one fuel,” Chrysostomou said.

“It needs ongoing communication between different elements of the value chain, and that’s why CSA and MFA have signed this MoU,” Chrysostomou continued.

“Technologies, fuels and regulation cannot be considered in isolation, and by working together we can bring together complementary expertise, improve the exchange of technical knowledge and contribute to solutions that are both environmentally effective and operationally realistic,” Chrysostomou added.

“The CSA brings a wealth of technical knowledge and first-hand industry experience, particularly in relation to emissions, environmental regulation and the technologies being adopted by shipowners and operators,” MFA executive officer Anthony Mollet said.

“This partnership will give our members an important additional source of expertise and insight, helping them better understand the challenges facing the industry and make informed decisions as the transition towards cleaner shipping continues,” Mollet added.

“For companies across the contractual chain in bunkers, it is increasingly important to understand the decisions being made by shipowners and operators around fuel choice, emissions technologies and the future fuels they intend to use,” Mollet said.

“The selection of a particular fuel grade or technology can have significant implications throughout the bunker supply chain, from contractual arrangements and fuel specifications to supply and operational considerations,” Mollet continued.

“This is a key area of focus for the MFA, and we are committed to providing our members with clear, practical and relevant resources to help them navigate these developments,” Mollet added.

Founded in 2018, the CSA represents leading companies across the commercial shipping and cruise industries, with its members operating more than 3,000 vessels.

CSA members have invested in research, analysis and the development of exhaust gas cleaning systems to comply with the IMO’s 2020 fuel requirements.

The association provides data, technical knowledge and industry expertise on the role of these systems in reducing marine air emissions, supporting regulatory compliance and contributing to shipping’s wider sustainability targets.

The MFA is seeking to build a network of independent bunker suppliers, strengthen their capabilities and help members reach new markets and opportunities.

Its executive committees bring together bunker suppliers, shipowners, operators, bunker buyers and partner companies to develop resources, products and solutions for members.

The organisation also promotes best-practice guidelines and protocols, focusing on higher industry standards and greater transparency through KYC reporting, stronger compliance procedures and closer engagement between counterparties.

The non-binding agreement will initially remain in force for two years, with both associations appointing points of contact to coordinate joint initiatives and regularly review the collaboration.