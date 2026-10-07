On October 19, Panis.News in collaboration with GrantXpert and Future Skills Hub brings business leaders together at European University Cyprus for an evening focused on practical AI conversations.

Picture the start of a working day. Your team has customer requests to answer, reports to prepare and decisions waiting for approval. Someone suggests using AI. Someone else asks which tool to buy.

But the first question should be more specific: what problem are you trying to solve?

Perhaps your staff spend hours repeating the same task. Perhaps useful customer information sits across systems that do not communicate. Perhaps you want to test a new service but lack the time or resources.

These are the kinds of questions behind AI in Practice: Changing the Future of Business, taking place on Monday, 19 October, at European University Cyprus in Nicosia.

The aim is to bring founders, business owners, CEOs and senior executives into a practical discussion about what AI could change in their organisations.

Buying a subscription is a decision you can make in minutes. Working out where AI belongs in your business requires a closer look at your customers, your processes and your people.

The evening’s programme approaches that challenge from three directions.

Monica Odysseos, Head of the AI and Data Lab at Grant Thornton Cyprus, will begin with a question that deserves a clear answer: why should you care?

Her session will explore how AI is changing the way people work, make decisions and create. Her background spans software development, accounting and applied AI, bringing both technical and business perspectives to the discussion.

George Malekkos, CEO of POWERSOFT Computer Solutions and President of CITEA, will then examine how business problems can become starting points for AI adoption.

Where does your company lose time? Which processes cause delays? Where could you improve the customer experience?

His presentation will look at selecting useful applications, preparing teams and processes, and measuring results. For a business owner deciding where to begin, that connection between a specific problem and a measurable outcome matters.

Paris Thomas, Executive Advisor on AI and Strategy of Fortune 500 companies, will take the discussion further with his keynote: AI and the Future of Business: Will Your Business Be Here in 2030?

It is a challenging question. It asks leaders to look beyond today’s workload and consider how their products, services and business models might need to change.

His hour-long session will include live AI demonstrations and enterprise case studies. It will explore how leaders can improve their current business while developing new opportunities and preparing for longer-term change.

The programme also includes a welcome note from Cyprus Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, followed later by a Q&A with the speakers.

The conversation will continue over drinks and bites, with time to meet the speakers and other attendees.

If you are responsible for your company’s next steps, this evening is designed to help you ask better questions about AI and consider where to act.

Join us in Nicosia on 19 October.

Date: Monday, 19 October 2026

Time: 18:00–22:30, Cyprus time

Venue: European University Cyprus, Nicosia

Registration begin at 18:00. The programme starts at 18:30.

View the programme and reserve your place: https://luma.com/ai-in-practice-cyprus