Firefighting forces were mobilised on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out near the Achnarka forest in the Ayia Anna area, close to a residential area.

According to the forestry department, the fire was spotted by one of its fire lookout posts at 2.58pm.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a post on X that “the fire was burning in an area of Kalo Chorio, Larnaca, through dry grass, reeds and wild vegetation.

The area falls under the operational responsibility of the forestry department, with firefighting crews and aircraft deployed to tackle the blaze”.

Kettis said the “fire service was supporting the operation with three crewed fire engines from Larnaca fire stations, as well as a hired bulldozer and water tanker”.

Strong ground forces from the forestry department were also deployed to the scene, while aerial means were assisting efforts to bring the fire under control.