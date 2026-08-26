The fire brigade paid tribute to its K9 team on Wednesday, marking World Dog Day.

In a post shared on social media, the department described the animals as “partners, companions and valuable members” of the service.

The search and rescue dogs are part of the fire brigade’s specialist rescue unit, (Emak) which is deployed to locate missing persons in collapsed buildings, ruins and open terrain.

According to the department, each dog undergoes extensive preparation before being cleared for operational duty.

“Behind each member of the K9 team are countless hours of training, discipline and dedication,” the post said.

The department said the dogs each bring their own character to the role, while sharing a common purpose built on trust with their handlers.

“Each one has their own unique personality, but they are all united by a common goal, dedication to the mission, through the unique cooperative relationship they have developed with their handlers,” it said.

Eight dogs currently make up the team, named Carlos, Hermes, Depy, Ninja, Sar, Alan, Roxy and Atlas.

The fire brigade commended their efforts, describing them as “tireless collaborators”.