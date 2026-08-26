The fire service has postponed its investigations into the fire that broke out in the industrial area of Aradippou on Tuesday, saying that it was awaiting necessary approval from the labour inspection office.

“The investigation will be conducted after the necessary approval for entry into the premises has been secured,” the fire service said.

According to the fire service, the static adequacy of the building must first be checked by a civil engineer of the labour inspection office before investigations can proceed.

The fire broke out in the industrial area of Aradippou on Tuesday night and was extinguished soon after. No one was injured in the incident.