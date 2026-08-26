Limassol municipality unveiled its new cleaning fleet on Wednesday as part of a €5.6 million programme to modernise its vehicles and equipment and improve services for residents.

Mayor Yiannis Armeftis presented the new fleet at the wholesale market, saying the municipality aimed to gradually withdraw all its ageing vehicles, reduce maintenance costs and improve the reliability of municipal services.

The fleet renewal programme, covering the period from July 2024 to July 2026, involves 22 contracts worth approximately €5.6 million plus VAT for the acquisition of 70 new vehicles and pieces of machinery.

So far, 35 have been delivered, with the remaining 35 expected during 2026 and 2027.

Armeftis said particular emphasis had been placed on cleaning services, with new equipment for cleaning roads, public spaces and beaches, as well as waste collection.

“Four self-propelled street sweepers have so far been delivered to the municipality, one of which was donated by XM, along with three electric pedestrian-operated sweepers, two vehicles equipped with high-pressure washing systems and one self-propelled beach-cleaning machine,” he said.

Over the coming months, the municipality expects to receive four 19-cubic-metre refuse trucks, three 22-cubic-metre refuse trucks, one 12-cubic-metre refuse truck and a water tanker.

Once the relevant contracts are completed in 2026 and 2027, the fleet will be further strengthened with two additional self-propelled sweepers and three large 22-cubic-metre refuse trucks.

The municipality is also renewing vehicles used by its technical services and municipal crews. Six single-cab pickup trucks with tipping beds, one single-cab vehicle with either a tipping or flat bed, three single-cab vehicles without tipping beds, three double-cab vehicles, one electric vehicle, seven passenger vehicles and three commercial vans have already been delivered.

Further deliveries expected during 2026 and 2027 include a backhoe loader, 10 double-cab vehicles, eight pickup trucks, four single-cab vehicles with tipping beds and another electric vehicle.

The municipality also said a fully equipped single-cab fire engine worth €40,000 had been handed over to the Krasochoria cluster of communities.

Money collected through public donations last July to support those affected by the area’s wildfires was used towards the purchase, with Limassol municipality covering the remaining cost.