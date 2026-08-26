Four people were on Wednesday remanded for eight days before the Nicosia district court over their alleged involvement in the arson of three vehicles.

The suspects include two 20-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old who are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and arson as part of the investigations into the arson of the vehicles which was committed in Nicosia on Tuesday morning.

The four had been arrested following a coordinated operation by the Nicosia police.