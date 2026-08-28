Following the great response to the first Children’s Nutrition and Cooking Workshop, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, as part of their “Child, Nutrition & Health” Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, are back with a new workshop. They are inviting even more children, aged 8 to 14, to take part in a unique, engaging experience filled with learning, creativity and fun. Through the workshop, the children will have the opportunity to discover the principles of a balanced diet and explore the joy of cooking.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, at Intercollege (main campus premises of University of Nicosia), with participants divided into two groups:

Group A: 09:00 – 12:30 (Children from Nicosia and Larnaca)

Group B: 13:00 – 16:30 (Children from Limassol, Paphos and Paralimni)

Guided by Chef and ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets Brand Ambassador Christina Christofi, children will put on their aprons, become aspiring chefs and prepare healthy and creative recipes. They will discover that nutritious food can be delicious, enjoyable and fun to make.

Before heading to the kitchen, members of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association will introduce children to the basics of healthy eating through interactive activities and games. The session will help them understand the nutritional value of different foods and encourage healthy eating habits from an early age.

The children will then move to the kitchen, where, under the guidance of Chef Christina Christofi and her team, they will prepare their own healthy recipes step by step. Through this hands-on experience, they will learn basic cooking techniques, build teamwork skills and discover the joy of creating nutritious meals.

The workshop offers a complete educational experience that combines learning with enjoyment, encouraging children to spend their free time creatively away from screens while developing a lasting appreciation for healthy eating and cooking.

At the end of the workshop, all young chefs will receive a commemorative certificate of participation, along with gifts from ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets.

The Children’s Nutrition and Cooking Workshop is organised in collaboration with the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association and supported by the Culinary Arts Programmes at Intercollege.

Participation in the workshop is free of charge.

Parents may register their children by 12:00 noon on 2 September 2026, by completing the online registration form available on the ALPHAMEGA CSR website:

Due to the workshop’s interactive format and to ensure every child can participate actively, places are limited. Each group will accommodate up to 22 children.

If applications exceed the available places, participants will be selected through an electronic draw, ensuring equal opportunities for all applicants. Parents of the selected children will be contacted directly and provided with all necessary participation details.

For more information and to register, please visit:https://csr.alphamega.com.cy/

Because every healthy habit begins in childhood. Through initiatives such as the Nutrition & Cooking Workshop, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets continue to invest meaningfully in children’s education, wellbeing and creativity, inspiring the next generation to embrace healthier lifestyles from an early age.