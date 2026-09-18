Cypriot firm Athlos Capital on Friday announced the launch of a new actively managed investment product aimed at retail investors with a balanced risk profile, giving them exposure to fixed income, equities and alternative investments through a single portfolio.

The Athlos Balanced Strategy Retail Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) is designed to combine several asset classes under one professionally managed investment strategy, with Athlos Capital’s investment team able to adjust the portfolio in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.

The product is intended to give retail investors access to an approach traditionally associated with institutional and professional investors, without requiring them to select and manage investments across different asset classes themselves.

The AMC is issued by UBS, combining the financial institution’s product infrastructure with Athlos Capital’s portfolio management expertise.

“Access to institutional investment expertise should not be limited to institutional investors,” Athlos Capital managing director Ioannis Petri said.

“With the Athlos Balanced Strategy Retail AMC, we are taking another step towards narrowing that gap,” he added.

“Our aim is to offer retail clients access to a diversified, actively managed strategy within a structure that is accessible to them, while maintaining the disciplined investment approach that underpins our portfolio management philosophy,” Petri continued.

The product was presented in Nicosia and Limassol during Athlos Capital events titled “Redefining Wealth Management”.

The events included a discussion between UBS representatives and Athlos Capital head of portfolio management Michael Konstantinou on the gap between retail investment access and institutional expertise.

Athlos Capital head of wealth management Sara Eojourian also discussed the company’s approach to wealth management, focusing on its investment expertise, active management and infrastructure, as well as its development of tailored investment solutions.

The launch forms part of Athlos Capital’s broader strategy of expanding access to professionally managed investment solutions for retail clients.