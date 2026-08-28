Power outages are never convenient.

Whether caused by grid overload, technical problems, damage to infrastructure, extreme weather or other unexpected events, losing electricity can quickly disrupt everyday life.

The lights go out. Air conditioning stops. Food in the refrigerator can be at risk. Internet connections and home offices may be interrupted. For businesses, even a short power outage can mean lost sales, disrupted operations or damaged products.

But with Sigenergy, you can stay powered.

With Sigenergy SigenStor and the Sigen Energy Gateway, the system can switch to backup power with a 0.0-second transition, keeping your home or business powered when the grid goes down.

You can continue using your air conditioning, cooking, keeping your refrigerator running and staying connected. You may not even notice that the grid has gone down.

You may only realise there is a power outage when you check the mySigen App – or when your neighbour asks: “Did your power go out?”

For businesses and people working online, reliable power can be critical. A trader managing financial positions cannot afford to lose their connection at the wrong moment. A livestreamer can lose an entire live audience if their computer, internet equipment or streaming setup suddenly shuts down. Online businesses, remote workers, shops, restaurants and offices can also lose valuable time, customers and revenue when electricity disappears.

With a properly designed Sigenergy backup system, essential equipment can continue operating during a grid outage – helping you stay connected, keep working and keep your business running.

SigenStor combines battery storage, hybrid inverter, intelligent energy management and optional EV charging in one modular energy system. It can store excess solar energy during the day and make it available when needed, helping homeowners and businesses increase self-consumption and reduce dependence on the grid.

With warranty options of up to 15 years, depending on the product and applicable warranty conditions, Sigenergy is designed to provide long-term confidence and reliable energy management.

“You cannot always control when the grid goes down. But you can control how much it affects you,” says Alexei Keller of NIROXX Engineering Ltd.

“Whether you are at home, running a business, trading financial markets or livestreaming to your audience, you should not have to stop because the electricity goes out.”

NIROXX Engineering Ltd. is the official Sigenergy representative in Cyprus, providing local consultation and connecting customers with qualified installation partners across the island.

Stay powered. Stay connected. Stay prepared.

Sigenergy – represented in Cyprus by NIROXX Engineering Ltd.

Home Solutions: https://niroxx.io/home-batteries/

C&I Solutions: https://niroxx.io/commercial-and-industrial-batteries/

Niroxx is looking for installers : https://niroxx.io/sigenergy-installation-partner-cyprus/

NIROXX Engineering Ltd. Nafpliou 1, 8220 Paphos, Cyprus, Phone: +357 99 244 147

[email protected] www.niroxx.io