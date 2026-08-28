The MPharm programme expands access to pharmacy education for Cypriot and international students

The University of Nicosia is pleased to welcome the new cohort of students to its English-taught Integrated Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) for the 2026–2027 academic year. The English-language programme responds to the need from Cypriot and international students who wish to pursue a pharmacy qualification in an international educational environment.

The five-year, full-time MPharm programme is delivered on the University of Nicosia’s main campus in Nicosia and is available in both English and Greek.

Students benefit from practical training across eight dedicated pharmacy laboratories. These facilities support instruction in essential disciplines, including medicinal chemistry, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical technology, pharmaceutical analysis and quality control, drug research and development, pharmacy practice, biology, pharmacology, and chemistry.

“The availability of the MPharm in English gives more prospective students the opportunity to study pharmacy in Cyprus without compromising on the language of instruction or the quality of their education,” said Professor Christos Petrou, Head of the Department of Health Sciences. “We are particularly pleased to welcome our international students and to offer a new option for Cypriots who may previously have considered studying abroad, as well as for international students already living in Cyprus and those seeking an English-speaking European study destination.”

The academic programme aligns with the modern demands of the healthcare sector, emphasizing personalised care, prevention, pharmaceutical innovation, and person-centred care. Upon graduation, alumni can pursue careers across community and hospital pharmacy, primary care, the pharmaceutical industry, research and development, and pharmaceutical regulatory authorities.

Applications are currently open for the Fall 2026 intake, subject to the University’s admissions requirements and procedures.

Prospective candidates, parents, school academic counsellors and education consultants can find out more about the programme and submit an application through the University of Nicosia’s MPharm programme page.