Russian attacks have destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centres near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, the Ukrainian private postal and courier company said on Friday.

Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app that four guided aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal and also damaged three trucks.

It said all of its employees were unharmed and it continued to work.

Nova Poshta’s facilities have been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February 2022.